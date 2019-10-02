LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who stabbed to death a 3-year-old girl in an unprovoked attack at a downtown Los Angeles clothing factory has been sentenced to 37 years to life in prison.

Ricardo Utuy was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder.

Authorities say the girl’s mother worked at the factory and her father had dropped off the girl there on Halloween of 2016. Prosecutors say the girl was running to get a cookie for her father when Utuy repeatedly stabbed her. She died at a hospital.

Authorities say the attack was unprovoked. The motive was never explained.

Utuy also was sentenced for attempted murder. He was convicted of stabbing a woman at another downtown L.A. factory six months earlier.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.