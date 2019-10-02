PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi grand jury has cleared a police officer in the fatal shooting of a felony suspect.

News outlets report a Jackson County Grand Jury on Tuesday found no criminal conduct on behalf of a Moss Point police officer in the Aug. 8 death of Toussaint Diamon Sims. The officer’s identity has never been made public.

The jury report says Sims had a “firearm with an extended magazine in his hands” and was wanted on six warrants at the time of the shooting in Moss Point.

Sims led police on a chase from Pascagoula into Moss Point before he ditched the vehicle and ran. Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley says during the foot pursuit, Sims displayed a firearm in a threatening manner, causing the officer to fire his weapon.

