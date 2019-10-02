House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dared President Trump on Wednesday to continue working on legislation even as she and her troops move toward impeaching him, saying she hopes he won’t let the animosity sink plans to lower the costs of prescription drugs or work on a new continental trade agreement.

The California Democrat is trying to prevent House Democrats from being defined by their zealous pursuit of impeachment rather than the agenda she says they ran in 2018, when they recaptured control of the House.

“They have nothing to do with each other,” she told reporters at her weekly press conference, where she begged reporters to ask her questions about legislation.

Yet Mrs. Pelosi also came to the press conference with House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has little in the way of legislation but is a key Trump antagonist and one of her key lieutenants in the impeachment push, suggesting her eye also is on the process of ousting the president.

Mr. Trump, on Twitter, said Mrs. Pelosi was creating a smokescreen by talking about drug prices or trade deals.

“She is incapable of working on either,” he said. “It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!”

Democrats have held the House majority for nine months, and have passed a torrent of liberal wish-list items through their chamber — but have made little effort to find bipartisan bills that can also clear the GOP-controlled Senate.

Perhaps the most consequential bill to pass this year was an emergency border funding bill, which was written in the Senate and was forced on Mrs. Pelosi and her caucus.

Mr. Trump, in his State of the Union address in February, had warned Democrats they needed to pick sides.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way!” he said.

Mrs. Pelosi says she’s convinced they can do both, and if it doesn’t work out, voters should blame Mr. Trump.

“That’s really up to him,” she said.

Mr. Trump has been calling for Mrs. Pelosi to hold a vote on the trade agreement for months, but she has been slow-walking the deal. She says the lack of public progress is actually a good sign because it means they’re exchanging offers behind the scenes.

“The quiet you hear is progress,” she said.

