Support for impeaching President Trump is on the rise, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

The national tracking survey found that more voters support, 46%, than oppose, 43%, the House beginning impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, with 11% offering no opinion.

It marked a 3% from last week and the poll shows support breaks along partisan lines — with 80% of Democrats, 43% of independents, and 9% of Republicans backing impeachment.

The survey also found that Mr. Trump’s approval rating is underwater, with 55% of voters disapproving of the job he is doing and 41% approving.

