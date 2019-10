The State Department inspector general on Wednesday delivered to Congress a package of conspiracy theories delivered to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in order to discredit key figures in the Ukrainian incident, Rep. Jamie Raskin said.

“The existence of this packet and its curious history raises profoundly troubling questions,” Mr. Raskin told reporters after a roughly one hour meeting with the inspector general, Steve Linick.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.