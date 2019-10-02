State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Wednesday delivered to Congress a package of conspiracy theories delivered to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in order to discredit key figures in the Ukrainian incident.

“The existence of this packet and its curious history raises profoundly troubling questions,” Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after a roughly one-hour meeting with the inspector general.

The Maryland Democrat was the only lawmaker that attended the staff briefing Wednesday, emerging with the packet containing unclassified information — not yet publicly released — that raised more questions than answers.

However, Sen. Bob Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, who later reviewed the information, confirmed it contained “long debunked and false statements.”

It was addressed to Mr. Pompeo with “The White House” listed as the address, though Mr. Raskin acknowledged anyone could have written that.

Mr. Raskin noted that the documents did not look like White House stationary, but said Trump Hotel folders were used to contain the papers.

Both former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and the Biden family — main figures in the whistleblower report that sparked the impeachment investigation against the president — were involved in the conspiracies.

The issue of potential retaliation against State Department employees trying to work with House Democrats was not brought up at the meeting, despite several reports saying otherwise.

Mr. Raskin suggested that President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, should be asked if he had any information about the package.

“They don’t know where it came from. It is pretty clear whoever put it together was attempting to advance exactly the storyline that Mr. Giuliani would like to do,” he said.

“That’s my interpretation,” he added. “In other words if you read the packet of information, its a series of somewhat hallucinatory propagandistic suggestions that are very consistent with the things Mr. Giuliani has been saying.”

But when pressed, Mr. Raskin backed away from directly pointing a finger at Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Pompeo, saying that it was his interpretation of the matter and he was guessing.

The inspector general did not allege that Mr. Pompeo was targeting any of the employees or had anything to do with the packet’s origins.

However, both Mr. Raskin and Mr. Menendez said the secretary’s role in disseminating the packet needed to be better understood.

Mr. Linick did pass along the information to the FBI, though he did not say what the agency did with it, Mr. Raskin said.

Mr. Linick, who “sat on the information for months” according to Mr. Raskin, could also still be investigating the matter.

Despite the number of wild questions the packet posed, Mr. Raskin didn’t believe the contents were urgent in light of Congress’ ongoing investigation into President Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“From our perspective all of it is completely and totally irrelevant. This is an irrelevant distraction from the matter at hand,” he said.

