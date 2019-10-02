President Trump on Wednesday took aim at one of his favorite targets on Capitol Hill, calling on House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff to “resign” over the way he has handled the fallout from the whistleblower complaint.

“Congressman Adam Schiff should resign for the Crime of, after reading a transcript of my conversation with the President of Ukraine (it was perfect), fraudulently fabricating a statement of the President of the United States and reading it to Congress, as though mine!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He is sick!”

Mr. Trump has repeatedly accused Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, of mischaracterizing phone call between the president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that led to the whistelblower complaint and convinced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to back a formal impeachment inquiry.

Mr. Trump suggested earlier this week that Mr. Schiff had committed “treason.”

“All the Do Nothing Democrats are focused on is Impeaching the President for having a very good conversation with the Ukrainian President,” Mr. Trump said in separate tweet Wednesday. “I knew that many people were listening, even have a transcript. They have been at this “stuff” from the day I got elected. Bad for Country!”

