President Trump said Wednesday he’ll cooperate with demands and possible subpoenas from three House committees working on an impeachment inquiry, despite his outward contempt for the process.

“I always cooperate,” Mr. Trump said at a White House news conference. “This is a fraudulent crime on the American people, but we’ll work together with ‘shifty Schiff’ and Pelosi and all of them.”

He was referring to House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff of California and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The chairs of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees sent a memo to the White House demanding the key documents they need. They gave a deadline of Friday and threatened to subpoena the information on Mr. Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine.

