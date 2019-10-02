President Trump said Wednesday a report that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff got a heads-up from the whistleblower who launched impeachment proceedings shows the investigation is “a scam.”

“It shows that Schiff is a fraud,” Mr. Trump said at a news conference at the White House. “It’s a scandal, that he knew before [about the whistleblower’s complaint]. I’d go further and say he probably helped write it. That’s a big story.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the anonymous whistleblower first contacted a staffer on the House Intelligence Committee about his concerns with Mr. Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, before the whistleblower filed a formal complaint. The staffer relayed some of the “vague” information to Mr. Schiff, the newspaper said.

Asked about the report by John Roberts of Fox News, the president held aloft a printed version of the story that he said an aide had handed to him just before the news conference began.

“I love that question,” the president said.

He said of Mr. Schiff’s involvement, “It’s a scam.”





