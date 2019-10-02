TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man convicted of a 2017 murder has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Pima County Superior Court jury in August found Scott Lee Baucom guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and credit card theft.

Prosecutors say the 51-year-old Baucom also was sentenced Wednesday to 10 ½ years for armed robbery, 3 ½ years for vehicle theft and 1 ½ years for credit card theft.

Baucom was accused of robbing and fatally shooting 46-year-old Mitchell Smith in March 2017.

Tucson police say Smith’s body was found inside his home when they responded to a call for help from a life-alert device.

Police say Smith’s vehicle was missing.

They say Baucom was later found near the vehicle and was carrying several items that belonged to Smith.

