By - Associated Press - Sunday, October 20, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Boise police say a suspect who pointed a weapon at officers was shot and killed.

KTVB reports the police shooting occurred Sunday morning near North Clover Drive and West State Street.

The name and gender of the person killed was not immediately released.

Police say officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in the area.

Police say that when officer arrived, the person pointed a weapon, which was not specified.

Multiple officers fired and the suspect died.

