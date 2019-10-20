BURLINGTON, Vt. — Members of a girls’ high school soccer team in Vermont tore off their uniform tops to reveal shirts calling for equal pay, earning cheers from the crowd and penalty cards from the referees.

The Burlington High School team made the demonstration during a Friday night game against South Burlington. After Burlington’s Helen Worden scored, players turned to the stands and revealed their shirts emblazoned with “#EQUALPAY.”

Referees issued yellow yards to four Burlington players while the crowd chanted “equal pay.” The Burlington Free Press reports many spectators were also wearing the shirts, which the team has been selling as a fundraiser.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont tweeted a picture of himself and his wife Marcelle wearing the shirts. The slogan’s a nod to the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

