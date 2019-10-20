By - Associated Press - Sunday, October 20, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democrats have chosen a history professor as their candidate to run to replace a four-term Pennsylvania state senator who resigned last month after being arrested on child pornography charges.

Lebanon Valley College associate professor Michael Schroeder was selected Sunday for the Jan. 14th election for the 48th state Senate seat.

He will face Lebanon County District Attorney David Arnold, who received 50 votes of 72 cast for the Republican nod in Saturday’s nomination conference.

The election in the heavily Republican district is being held to replace former senator Mike Folmer, who resigned after authorities alleged that they found two images of child pornography on his cellphone.

Folmer, who hasn’t commented, waived his preliminary hearing Friday. His resignation left the 50-seat Senate with a 27-22 Republican majority.

