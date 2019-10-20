AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House Republican caucus has condemned GOP Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Republican Rep. Dustin Burrows for secretly recorded comments asking a conservative group to target 10 GOP lawmakers in the 2020 primaries, calling a female lawmaker “vile” and saying President Donald Trump is “killing us” in pivotal state races.

The caucus released a statement Friday following a meeting in Austin saying it “condemns in the strongest possible terms” comments made during a June 12 meeting between Bonnen, Burrows and Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan, who released the recording Tuesday.

Bonnen previously denied offering media credentials to Sullivan’s website for helping defeat the GOP lawmakers in the primaries, then later apologized for “embarrassing” and “hurtful” comments. Tuesday he released a statement saying no laws were broken during what he called “a political discussion.”

