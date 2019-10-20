Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that President Trump underestimated the amount of backlash his decision to hold the next G7 summit at one of his Miami golf resorts would trigger.

Despite Mr. Mulvaney’s defiant announcement on Thursday, the president ultimately walked back that choice late Saturday night, blaming “both Media and Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility.”

“He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback,” Mr. Mulvaney said on Fox News Sunday. “At the end of the day, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”

Explaining his second comment, Mr. Mulvaney said Mr. Trump wanted to tap into his “background” in the hotel business to “put on a show” when world leaders arrived for the annual meeting.

The decision triggered a massive wave of backlash from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, concerned holding it at a Trump-owned property would violate the emoluments clause, which prohibits the president from receiving any type of compensation from foreign leaders.

“I think he knows people think it looks lousy,” Mr. Mulvaney said. “Could we have put on an excellent G7 at Doral? Absolutely. Will we end up putting on an excellent G7 somewhere else? Yes we will.”

