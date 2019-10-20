By - Associated Press - Sunday, October 20, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A cemetery in North Carolina has canceled plans for a Halloween-themed movie night after complaints from people with loved ones buried there.

WTVD reports the free public event at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville was going to include snacks and a kid-friendly film. A statement from the owner says the park has “a wonderful green space with plenty of room to hold such an event without infringing on any burial spaces.”

But the statement says when families’ concerns became obvious, the event was canceled “out of respect to all.”

Sam Simpson, whose daughter is buried at the cemetery, told the station he and his family didn’t like the thought of crowds of people sitting around, possibly mistreating gravestones or leaving trash.

