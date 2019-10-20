PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Authorities say the suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Rhode Island hookah lounge earlier this month has been apprehended.

The U.S. attorney’s office for Rhode Island says Joel Francisco was caught Saturday at a hotel in New Braunfels, Texas, just northeast of San Antonio.

The 41-year-old Francisco is a suspect in the Oct. 2 stabbing of 46-year-old Troy Pine at the Nara Lounge in Providence.

Providence police chief Col. Hugh Clements Jr. says Francisco faces a murder charge when he is returned to Rhode Island.

Francisco is a convicted drug dealer and authorities say he is a former gang leader. He was on federal probation at the time of the stabbing.

It was not clear if Francisco had an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.