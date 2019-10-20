An older brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has died.

Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III died Sunday at his home in Baltimore, Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement.

“Tommy was the finest public servant I have ever known,” Mrs. Pelosi said of her 90-year-old brother and former leader of the family’s hometown and her birthplace.

Their father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., also had been mayor of Baltimore.

“His life and leadership were a tribute to the Catholic values with which we were raised: faith, family, patriotism. He profoundly believed, as did our parents, that public service was a noble calling and that we all had a responsibility to help others,” she said.

“All his life, Tommy worked on the side of the angels. Now, he is with them. With his commitment to his family and public service, his life has truly blessed America,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Mr. D’Alesandro reportedly died of a stroke. He is survived his wife Margaret, his children Thomas, Dominic, Nicholas, Patricia and Gregory, and numerous grandchildren.

