Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received support from a handful of her fellow Democratic presidential candidates this weekend after she was apparently accused of being a Russian asset.

“Tulsi is not being groomed by anyone. She is her own person,” former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said, according to a video posted by The Hill. “Obviously has served this country, continues to serve this country in uniform, in Congress, as a candidate for presidency so I think those facts speak for themselves.”

The Hawaii Democrat also received kind words on social media from both Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

On Friday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seemed to suggest that Ms. Gabbard, who serves in the National Guard, was being groomed by the Russians to be a third-party candidate.

Ms. Gabbard shot back on Twitter at the “queen of warmongers,” accusing the former Secretary of State of orchestrating a “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation.”

Others have avoided getting into the Twitter feud.

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday that he wasn’t comfortable with Ms. Clinton’s comment but also didn’t want to get in the middle of their fight.

He said the main focus should be on Russia’s attempts to insert themselves in 2020 elections.

“Russia is working to interfere with our elections right now. We know a big part of how they’re going to do it is exploiting divisions,” he said.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar reportedly brushed off questions about the exchange, and Sen. Cory Booker reacted by retweeting Ms. Gabbard’s response with a gif of his stunned face at the first Democratic primary debate.

In an interview with NBC news, Ms. Gabbard said Russian reactions to her platform is out of her control.

“I don’t control what anyone says or does. All I can do is focus on the message that I am bringing to this campaign,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.