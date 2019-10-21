PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is expected to begin making the case that a school district in the state should not have suspended a student over activism about sexual assault.

The ACLU’s looking for a temporary restraining order to stop Cape Elizabeth Schools from suspending sophomore Aela Mansmann. Aela was suspended after putting up a note in a bathroom that said: “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.”

The case is scheduled to get going on Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland. Aela has said she won’t likely be there because she is scheduled to attend school.

Cape Elizabeth High School suspended Aela after saying her actions broke an anti-bullying policy. She is appealing the suspension and hasn’t served any of it.

