Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blamed Republicans for Congress’ lack of action on pending legislation, in remarks on the Senate floor Monday.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed his Democratic colleagues’ “three-year-old impeachment parade” impeding Congress’ legislative business.

“Give me a break,” The New York Democrat said of McConnell’s complaint. “We’ve been waiting. … And it’s well-known in the country that the Senate is the legislative graveyard.”

Mr. Schumer claimed McConnell was “proud that he’s the Grim Reaper” but Mr. Schumer said he had “hope” the two sides could move forward on the appropriations legislation making its way through the Senate.

Mr. McConnell said on Monday afternoon that Democrats would have the opportunity to vote on advancing domestic funding legislation or continue with ‘empty talk’ later this week.

Mr. Schumer expressed support for working on much of the appropriations legislation, and noted that he was glad that Mr. McConnell may have felt pressure to take legislative action now.

“We will finally legislate after nine months, not just move judges and other appointees and that’s a good thing,” Mr. Schumer said.

