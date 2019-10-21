House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making Democrats’ case that President Trump committed a “shakedown” and “cover-up” by pressuring Ukraine.

In a widely distributed “fact sheet,” Mrs. Pelosi outlines the major developments to come out from the whistleblower report and the closed-door sessions at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

It selects a handful of quotes about the “favor” Mr. Trump referred to in the transcript he released last month of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The fact sheet also highlights that Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are both “entangled” in the allegations, accusing them of doing nothing to stop the administration from holding up military aid for Ukraine.

The effort to outline Democrats’ core arguments in the impeachment inquiry comes as Republicans have launched an all-out pressure campaign, framing the investigation as an unfair, secretive and biased process.

