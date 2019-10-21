The public rejects Democrats’ plans to pack the Supreme Court with more members, but are strikingly eager to impose term limits on the justices, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Monday that took a deep dive into Americans’ views of the unelected branch of government.

And Americans are still smarting over Republicans’ move in 2016 to block action on President Obama’s final Supreme Court picking, saving the slot for President Trump to fill.

But should another vacancy occur next year — in the middle of another campaign — the public says they want to see Mr. Trump and the GOP-led Senate fill it, without waiting for the results of the election.

The Marquette survey comes as interest in the Supreme Court is growing, thanks to renewed attention from both political parties, who complain that the court is out of control.

Mr. Trump has lamented the rise of “Obama judges,” while a prominent Senate Democrat has told the court it’s suffering a “crisis of credibility.”

The public, though, rejects both of those complaints.

In fact, when stacked up against Congress and the president, the court is seen as far more credible than the other two branches of government, with a whopping 57% picking the justices, 22% picking Capitol Hill and 215 picking the White House.

“On balance the court does pretty well,” said Charles Franklin, the professor who directs the Marquette poll.

Yet that’s despite — or perhaps because — the public is largely ignorant of the court’s members. A startling 28% of those polled couldn’t recognize a single one of the nine justices, and only 35% knew enough to have formed an opinion about a majority of the court’s members.

The most well-known were Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who’s become a cult hero to liberals, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, whose nomination battle last year captivated the country. Even still, both are unknown by about two in five.

Justice Ginsburg is viewed favorably, 41% to 17% unfavorable, while Justice Gorsuch’s rating is upside down at 26% favorable and 32% unfavorable.

On the other end is Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who’s been on the court for a quarter century, but whom 84% of those polled said they didn’t even know enough to form an opinion.

The poll serves as a rebuke to those on both ideological wings who insist the court is tainted.

Foremost among those critics is Mr. Trump, who has complained bitterly about adverse rulings from judges appointed by Mr. Obama. A Washington Times analysis of immigration decisions found he has reason to wonder, with Democratic appointees far more likely than GOP appointees to strike down his actions.

The public doesn’t agree, though.

“A solid majority believe that the court makes decisions primarily on the basis of law, rather than politics,” Mr. Franklin said. “The public as a whole does not see the intense partisanship on the court that Senate debate would maybe lead you to conclude, or for that matter interest groups.”

Mr. Trump isn’t the only critic. From the liberal side is Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat, who in a brief filed over the summer told the justice they had lost the faith of the public.

“The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it,” he wrote.

He threatened a restructuring of the court — widely seen to be a threat to pack the court with more justices, as a way to dilute the current balance of five GOP appointees and four Democratic appointees.

That idea has also gained steam among Democratic presidential candidates, with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg signaling an openness.

Americans as a whole, though, don’t like the idea, with 57% opposed. Democrats were more inclined toward the idea than Republicans or independents.

What the public does favor is imposing term limits on the court, where the justices currently serve for life. A strong 72% said they wanted to see limits, and that sentiment was strong across all party and ideological lines, suggesting the idea transcends the politics of the moment.

Voters also don’t want to see the Senate allow its on politics to infect the court, the poll showed.

An overwhelming majority said Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, were wrong to refuse to hold a hearing for Judge Merrick Garland, Mr. Obama’s pick in 2016 to take the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Mr. McConnell said the seat should be filled by the winner of the election, giving the public a say.

But 73% of the Marquette survey said that was the wrong move.

Mr. McConnell said that should a vacancy arise in 2020 — another election year — he would move to fill it, saying it’s different because Republicans control the White House and the Senate.

Americans, by a 69-31 split, agreed a vacancy should be filled.

