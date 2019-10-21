President Trump said Monday that Hillary Clinton is “sick” to accuse Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian asset.

“She’s accusing everyone of being a Russian agent,” the president said of Mrs. Clinton at a Cabinet meeting. “These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them.”

He also said Democrats in charge of the impeachment inquiry are “trying to make other people into Russian agents, Russian assets.”

Mr. Trump said Ms. Gabbard, Hawaii Democrat, has actually been helped by Mrs. Clinton’s accusation.

Mrs. Clinton said in a podcast last week that she believes Ms. Gabbard was being groomed as a Russian asset to become a third-party candidate. She said Ms. Gabbard would then tip the 2020 presidential election to Mr. Trump, and she also accused Green Party nominee Jill Stein of being “a Russian asset” who played the same role in 2016.

