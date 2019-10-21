As President Trump’s campaign works to flip Minnesota red next year, Mr. Trump is trailing the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in the state, according to a poll released on Monday.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden led Mr. Trump by 12 points, 50% to 38%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts held an 11-point, 51% to 40% lead over Mr. Trump, according to the Star Tribune poll.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont held a 9-point, 49% to 40% lead over Mr. Trump.

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota led the president by 17 points, 55% to 38%.

The president held a rally earlier this month in Minneapolis as his campaign makes a play for a state that hasn’t broken for a Republican presidential candidate in decades, though Hillary Clinton carried it narrowly in 2016.

The survey of 800 registered voters was taken from Oct. 14-16 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

