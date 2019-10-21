Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday released a plan to overhaul U.S. public schools that includes more money for schools in high-poverty areas and an end to federally-funded charter schools and “high stakes” standardized testing.

Ms. Warren would quadruple “Title I” funding for high-poverty schools by providing an additional $450 billion over the next 10 years. She would pay for that and other priorities through her “wealth tax” on assets worth more than $50 billion.

Breaking from the Obama administration’s efforts on charter schools, Ms. Warren would also end federal funding for the expansion of charter schools, ban for-profit charter schools, and direct the IRS to investigate “nonprofit” schools to make sure they’re following the letter of the law.

Ms. Warren would push to prohibit the use of standardized testing as a “primary or significant factor” in closing a school, firing a teacher, or making other “high-stakes” decisions.

She would also work to increase teacher pay, move to cancel student breakfast and lunch debt, and end “zero tolerance” school discipline policies.

Ms. Warren also vowed to end discrimination against students with disabilities and protect the rights of LGBTQ students, saying in the plan that she would direct the Department of Education to reinstate guidance protecting transgender student rights.

She would also leverage federal funding to encourage states to further desegregate their schools.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.