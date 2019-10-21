Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she’ll fill in more details on how to pay for her “Medicare for All” health insurance proposal in the coming weeks, amid pressure from her 2020 Democratic presidential rivals to say whether middle-class taxes would have to go up under her plan.

“What I see … is that we need to talk about the cost, and I plan over the next few weeks to put out a plan that talks about specifically the cost of Medicare for All, and specifically how we pay for it,” the Massachusetts Democrat said at an event in Iowa on Sunday.

“This is something I’ve been working on for months and months, and it’s got just a little more work until it’s finished,” the senator said.

She vowed that she would not sign a bill into law that does not reduce the cost of health care for “middle-class” families.

But Ms. Warren has been more evasive when faced with questions on whether tax hikes on the middle class would be necessary to pay for the plan.

Several of her 2020 Democratic presidential rivals, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, have pressed her on that point recently.

