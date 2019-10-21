Federal prosecutors cannot show jurors a clip from “The Godfather Part II” during Roger Stone’s criminal trial next month, a judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with Mr. Stone’s attorneys, ruling the clip could unfairly prejudice jurors.

“The government will not be permitted to introduce the clip itself in its case in chief because the prejudicial effect of the videotape, which includes a number of extraneous matters, outweighs its probative value,” Judge Jackson wrote in an eight-page opinion.

However, she said prosecutors can use a transcript of the scene.

Mr. Stone allegedly pressured an associate to “do a Frank Pentangeli” during his testimony before Congress. Frank Pentageli is a character in the film who recants incriminating Senate testimony against the Corleone crime family.

Although the associate is not named in the indictment, it is believed to be Randy Credico.

A longtime adviser to President Trump, Mr. Stone is charged with witness tampering, obstruction of justice and lying to Congress. His trial is scheduled to start Nov. 5.

