The American Action Network announced Monday a $2.5 million ad campaign targeting House Democrats’ drug pricing legislation.

AAN, the issue-advocacy organization closely affiliated with House Republican leadership, will run television ads in seven congressional districts across Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“How much is your life worth?” a narrator asks in the 30-second televised spot. “Liberals are pushing a plan to put government in charge of prescription drug prices.”

The ad campaign to “stop the socialist takeover of your prescription drug benefits” will also include mail, print, digital, and phone calls across a total of 22 congressional districts.

“[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s heartless drug plan is nothing more than a backdoor into the socialist health care system the far left has been dreaming of for years,” Dan Conston, AAN president, said in a statement. “Not only will this plan push us closer to socialized medicine, it would have drastic consequences for America’s seniors including limiting seniors’ access to lifesaving treatments. It’s time for lawmakers to show some spine, reject this heartless plan and get to work on bipartisan solutions that will reduce the cost of medicine without harming seniors.”

The House Democrats’ drug pricing legislation is the latest priority for AAN, which reportedly spent more than $50 million in the last cycle, and spent $23 million promoting the tax reform legislation signed into law by President Trump.

