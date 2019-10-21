The House Oversight Committee will continue with its investigations into the Trump administration without pause, despite the death of Chairman Elijah Cummings, said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the acting committee head.

“The work of the Committee on Oversight and Reform will continue uninterrupted despite our heavy hears — as Chairman Cummings would have wanted,” the New York congresswoman said. “We will continue to pursue the impeachment inquiry with vigor in support of the investigation led by the Intelligence Committee.”

Ms. Maloney will take the helm as Democrats ramp up their efforts in the Ukraine probe along with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel.

The Oversight Committee will also continue to work investigating issues such as the high cost of prescription drugs — which Mr. Cummings made a high priority — and humanitarian treatment at the border.

As the second-ranking Democrat on the committee, Ms. Maloney was tapped to serve as the temporary replacement for Mr. Cummings.

The Democratic caucus’s process to find a permanent replacement will be announced later, a committee aide told The Washington Times.

Mr. Cummings, of Baltimore, died Thursday after to longtime health complications. As chair of the Oversight Committee, he had a key role in investigating the Trump administration on several fronts, including Jared Kushner’s security clearance and Kellyanne Conway’s alleged Hatch Act violations.

Mr. Cummings will lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday and funeral services will be held in Baltimore the following day.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.