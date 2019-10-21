PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A lawyer for a 15-year-old high school student suspended for posting a rape awareness note on a bathroom mirror says it represents protected speech - and that punishing her would discourage victims from coming forward.

Emma Bond from the American Civil Liberties of Maine told a federal judge on Monday that the note proclaiming “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is” was aimed at calling attention to the unaddressed problem of sexual assaults among students.

But a lawyer for Cape Elizabeth High School said the sticky note was disruptive and served no political purpose. School officials believe it targeted an individual.

Judge Lance Walker said he expects to rule soon on the motion to intervene to stop the girl’s three-day suspension.

