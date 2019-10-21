MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - A man has been accused of shooting to death a woman at a recreation area in eastern Iowa.

Muscatine County court records say 23-year-old David Hatfield, of Muscatine, faces a murder charge. Authorities say he fatally shot his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, at Saulsbury Recreation Area on Wednesday. Authorities say she died Thursday at an Iowa City hospital.

Hatfield’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

The court records say Hatfield initially told investigators that Palmer had shot herself in the head. He later acknowledged that he’d shot her.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.