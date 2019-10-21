SANTA ANA, California (AP) - A Southern California man who intentionally struck and badly injured a federal employee with his car has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Geoffrey Rickner of Aliso Viejo was sentenced Monday for assault on a federal employee.

Prosecutors say Rickner had a years-long dispute with the Internal Revenue Service and had refused to pay taxes when he plowed his Mercedes-Benz into a crosswalk in front of the federal building in Laguna Niguel 3 ½ years ago.

Authorities say he deliberately hit a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee who was crossing the street, then smashed through a garage door and hit a concrete wall in the building.

Jose Gutierrez had head injuries, broken ribs, internal bleeding and badly damaged legs. Authorities say he still has pain and physical problems.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.