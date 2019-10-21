MADISON, Wis. — A union official says a black security guard is getting his job back at a Wisconsin school after he was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it.

Doug Keillor, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., said Monday that the union was contacted by school officials saying interim Superintendent Jane Belmore decided to rescind last week’s firing of Marlon Anderson.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Anderson said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, “I’m back!!”

Keillor says Anderson will be on paid leave as he works with the district on a transition plan back to the school.

Earlier, Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes said she asked the superintendent to rescind the termination.

The school district has said it has a zero-tolerance policy on employees using racial slurs.

