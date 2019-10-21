Stormy Daniels’ former attorney suggested Monday that while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard isn’t a Russian asset, she might be … a Republican asset.

Michael Avenatti, who briefly flirted with a 2020 Democratic presidential run of his own, took to Twitter to say that Republicans were using Ms. Gabbard for their own nefarious purposes, even if the Russians weren’t.

“Do I believe @TulsiGabbard is a complicit Russian asset? No I do not,” Mr. Avenatti began his Monday evening tweet, dismissing claims by failed 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton that Ms. Gabbard was being “groomed” for a third-party run to throw the 2020 race to President Trump.

Then he lowered the hammer.

“Do I believe Russia and others like Fox News and @TuckerCarlson want to try and use her, without her knowledge, to damage the Dems chances of winning? ABSOLUTELY 100 [percent],” he concluded.

In a previous retweet, Mr. Avenatti promoted an interview in which he said Ms. Gabbard “should just drop out of the race.”

