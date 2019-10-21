Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday blasted his Democratic colleagues’ “three-year-old impeachment parade” getting in the way of the legislative business of Congress.

“Unfortunately, the only thing that seems to really inspire House Democrats these days is their obsession with overturning the results of the 2016 election,” Mr. McConnell said from the Senate floor. “In the weeks since the Speaker of the House gave in to her far-left members’ demands for an impeachment inquiry, she and other prominent House Democrats have insisted over and over and over again that impeachment will not stop them from making real progress on legislation; they say their three-year-old impeachment parade doesn’t have to block traffic and bring other important priorities to a standstill. … But actions speak louder than words.”

The Kentucky Republican continued to blast his Democratic counterparts for failing to fund the armed services and take up the issue of trade amid what he described as Democrats’ tunnel vision on impeachment.

McConnell said Democrats will be faced with the choice of working on important legislation or ‘empty talk’ this week when it comes time to vote on advancing a package of domestic funding legislation.

