DURYEA, Pa. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to the presidential battleground of Pennsylvania to tout a pending trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Pence is visiting a high-tech glass maker near Scranton, where he’s scheduled to take a tour Monday afternoon and deliver remarks to employees and others.

The Trump administration is seeking to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new trade pact. Congress is considering whether to ratify the deal, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

President Donald Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania, and the state is important to his re-election campaign. Trump will be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to deliver remarks at an annual natural gas industry conference.

