PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The city of Portland, Oregon, plans to pay $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged police assaulted her with a baton as she came upon a downtown protest while headed to catch a MAX train in October 2016.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that while watching the demonstration unfold from the sidewalk across from City Hall, she said an officer struck her twice with a baton, first in the chest and then on the firearm, without warning.

At the time, officers in riot gear were clearing demonstrators from the street who were protesting a closed-door City Council vote on the police union contract. But Barger said she was on the sidewalk when she was hit.

Barger sued the city for battery in Multnomah County Circuit Court and sought $10,000 in damages for compensation.

The city did not admit liability.

The settlement goes before City Council for a vote on Wednesday.

