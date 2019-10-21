Searchers were out again in force Monday seeking a missing cadet from the United States Military Academy who was last seen Friday on the grounds there at West Point.

The missing cadet, along with his M-4 rifle, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. A cadet with the West Point Class of 2021, he was supposed to have taken part over the weekend in a military skills competition.

“There is no indication the cadet poses a threat to the public but he may be dangerous to himself,” U.S. Military Academy officials said in a statement.

Officials said they don’t believe the missing cadet has any ammunition with him. Fellow cadets began searching for him after the discovery was made.

Several local and state agencies took part in the massive search effort. New York officials contributed their helicopter to help the search teams.

