FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - The state of Maryland has filed petitions in which it hopes for approval to try two teenagers as adults in the assault of a man who died of his injuries.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office filed waiver petitions Oct. 10 on behalf of the state to move the teens’ cases to adult court, cancelling a hearing for the teens originally scheduled for Tuesday.

A 15-year-old is charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. A 16-year-old is also charged with second-degree assault.

Authorities say 59-year-old John Marvin Weed was found lying unconscious at the Great Frederick Fair on Sept. 20 and died the next day. The state’s attorney’s office says a 15-year-old asked Weed for a dollar, and when he refused, an argument followed.

