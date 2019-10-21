President Trump on Monday said a Group of Seven nations summit at his Florida resort would have been the “best G-7 ever,” fuming that pushback to his decision to award himself a public contract forced him to look elsewhere for next year’s meetings.

“We’ll look at other locations,” he told his Cabinet at the White House. “I don’t think it will be as good.”

The president said his critics were giving up a chance to host the meetings for “free” — Mr. Trump offered to host it “at cost,” though details were scant — and chafed at those who said he was seeking a taxpayer-funded ad for his business.

“I don’t need promotion. I don’t need promotion,” he said, before boasting: “It would have been the best G-7 ever.”

White House announced Thursday that Trump National Doral Miami resort was “far and away” the best place to host world leaders, despite knowing the administration would face accusations that the president was using the summit for personal gain.

Mr. Trump walked back his decision via tweet late Saturday night, blaming Democrats and the “hostile” media. The White House is looking at other sites, including Camp David in Maryland.

Some of Mr. Trump’s Republican allies said it was difficult to defend the Doral decision and that it came at a politically sensitive time for the president, who is fending off an impeachment inquiry and widespread criticism over his decision to pull troops from the Turkish-Syrian border.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday the president was taken aback by the criticism of his decision to push the G7 to his own business. He said Mr. Trump still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.

“I’m very good at real estate,” Mr. Trump said Monday. “Everyone in the G-7 would have had their own building.”

He also blasted President Obama, pointing to his post-presidency book deal and documentary contract on television.

“He has a deal with Netflix. When did they start talking about that?” he said.

The president has maintained ownership of his business empire after becoming president, though he has turned over day-to-day operations to his children.

Investigations by press outlets have found foreign governments have poured money into his properties since he took office. Those sorts of moves had spawned lawsuits arguing the payments were constitutionally prohibited “emoluments,” or profits from holding the presidency.

“You people with this phony Emoluments Clause,” he said Monday.

Mr. Trump’s weekend tweets appeared to acknowledge he was still pulling the strings at his business, despite vowing to wall himself off after he won the 2016 election.

“I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!” he tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.