BRICK, N.J. (AP) - Police at the Jersey shore are looking for at least one suspect who shot a young man Tuesday near a high school in Brick Township.

The victim, who police did not identify, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound outdoors about a quarter-mile from the school, Sgt. James Kelly said. The victim ran to the school seeking help for what initial reports described as a “graze wound” to the shoulder.

No one had been taken into custody three hours after the shooting, but police cars with lights flashing and sirens blaring were racing from place to place in Brick, a large suburban Ocean County town a few minutes from the beach.

“We are currently following several leads,” Kelly said.

A police officer assigned to Brick Memorial High School was there Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. when the victim entered the building for help.

Authorities did not release the victim’s age. They did say he was at a hospital “with parents” and were trying to determine whether he was a student at the high school.

Several township schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution before police began releasing children and staff members.

Police had scheduled a late afternoon news conference but then canceled it. They were unable to say when an update might be available.

