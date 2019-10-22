Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on Monday that she has raised $2 million since last week’s Democratic presidential debate.

“I knew that I wasn’t the one that was going to start out with all the name identification, and I also knew that I would slowly but surely gain, and that’s what we’re doing,” the Minnesota Democrat said on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Ms. Klobuchar had reported raising $4.8 million during the entire third quarter and started October with about $3.7 million on hand — still well back of the top-tier contenders in the race.

But she has seen a slight uptick in some polling since last week’s debate, where she confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren on how the Massachusetts Democrat plans to pay for her “Medicare for All” health care plan.

“I know that Sen. Warren said that she’s going to come out to explain how she is going to pay for it — I think that’s good,” Ms. Klobuchar said, saying she supports a government-run “public option” that would compete with private health insurance plans.

