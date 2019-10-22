White House hopeful Andrew Yang hinted Monday evening at possibly teaming up with fellow Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in next year’s election.

Mr. Yang, a 44-year-old businessman who is rising in the polls among Democratic presidential candidates, appeared at an event hosted by The Washington Post and was asked if he was willing to potentially run on the same ticket as Mr. Biden in 2020.

“I’m definitely open to working with Joe. We’ve actually talked about it,” Mr. Yang responded.

Representatives for the Biden campaign did not immediately return an inquiry from The Washington Times.

Mr. Yang and Mr. Biden are both currently among more than a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to compete in 2020 against President Trump.

Polling has largely placed Mr. Biden, 76, as one of the Democratic front-runners since before he entered the race in April.

Mr. Yang, a political neophyte, has recently polled among the top 10 candidates, meanwhile, in many instances outperforming candidates with years of experience on Capitol Hill.

Speaking at The Post’s headquarters, Mr. Yang said that he would not mount a third-party campaign if the Democratic nomination goes to a different candidate.

“I’m not someone who’s had some crazy native desire to be president of the United States since I was a kid because I’m not insane,” Mr. Yang said.

He indicated he is willing to remain in politics if he can be of assistance in the next administration.

“I’m a parent, I’m a patriot. I just want to help solve the problems of this era,” Mr. Yang said. “I believe I can do that best as president, but if that’s at some other capacity, I’ll be there.”

