The senior Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed against President Trump last year is coming out with a book criticizing his presidency.

The book, titled “A Warning,” will be released on Nov. 19, according to multiple reports.

An image of the book’s cover describes the anonymous author as a “senior Trump administration official,” although CNN said the author’s agent and publishers wouldn’t comment on whether the person still works for the government.

In the anonymous op-ed published by The Times in September 2018, the author declared, “I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration.” The article described Mr. Trump’s leadership as “petty” and criticized his “impulsiveness” that resulted in decisions that later had to be reversed.

The president criticized the newspaper for publishing the piece anonymously, and questioned whether the author even existed. Dozens of current and former administration officials denied being the author, from Vice President Mike Pence to former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

The writer’s agent, Matt Latimer, told The Washington Post that the author didn’t take an advance payment on the book and will donate a substantial portion of the royalties to charities “that protect those seeking the truth around the world,” including the White House Correspondents’ Association.

