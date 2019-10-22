BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore officials are weighing whether to pay $40,000 to an unarmed man who was shot by a police officer who is currently in prison for the shooting.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city’s spending board is expected to vote on the settlement Wednesday. Former Baltimore police officer Wesley Cagle was sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting Michael Johansen in 2014. Officials say Johansen was lying on his back when Cagle stood over him and shot him. Cagle was convicted of assault and a weapons charge.

The spending board’s agenda says Johansen has filed litigation against the city in federal and circuit courts.

The settlement is intended to release the city and police department from further liability if approved by the Baltimore City Board of Estimates.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.