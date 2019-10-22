An armed barricade situation in Burke, Virginia, ended early Tuesday morning when police found two men and a woman dead inside a home. The gunman was among the dead, WTOP reported.

Fairfax County police were called to the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive for reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived, the suspect exchanged gunfire and two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the radio station reported.

“An autopsy will confirm how the three died. Their identities will be released after police notify next of kin,” WTOP said.

