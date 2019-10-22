China has overcome the U.S. to become the top country in the world with the richest people, a Credit Suisse report concluded.

Credit Suisse Research Institute found in its most recent annual global wealth survey that the 99 million Americans in the top 10% of wealth is now less than China, which has 100 million in the highest tier.

The report said: “The rapid transformation of China from an emerging nation in transition to a fully fledged market economy” led to China leaping ahead despite trade tensions and global economic slowdown.

The U.S. still leads in overall millionaires though with 40% of the world’s population making seven-digit incomes.

The report found that U.S. millionaires rose almost 675,000 to 18.6 million, meaning one in 14 citizens is a millionaire, compared to only 4.4 million millionaires in China.

