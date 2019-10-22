GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - Colorado authorities have arrested a female juvenile suspected of stabbing another student at a high school.

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that Grand Junction High School was put into shelter-in-place status Monday meaning students and staff were confined to their assigned classrooms.

Authorities say the situation was contained within minutes.

Police say the injured young man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both students’ parents were called.

Authorities say the female suspect was screened into the Department of Youth Corrections and charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and interference with educational institutions.

Authorities say the two students know each other.

Their names were not released.

A school representative says counseling would be available to anyone who needs it.

