A federal court on Tuesday stopped the Trump administration from allowing employers to opt out of Obama-era requirements that health insurance pays for birth control.

The order from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals resulted from a lawsuit filed by 14 state attorneys general that challenged the Trump administration’s policy allowing employers to claim a moral or religious objection to covering birth control.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who led the lawsuit, said the courts blocked the administration’s “unlawful attempt to trample on women’s rights.”

“It’s a simple concept: a woman and her doctor are the only people qualified to decide what’s best for her health. Today will serve as a reminder to the Trump Administration that politicians and employers certainly have no business interfering with women’s reproductive healthcare,” he said in a statement.

